Oslo: Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles yesterday in the Diamond League meet.
The 25-year-old Norwegian finished in 46.70 seconds to break the mark of 46.78 set by American Kevin Young in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics final.
Early lead
Warholm’s previous best was 46.87 in Stockholm last August. The twice world champion raced to an early lead and never let up as he was roared on all the way to the finishing line, which he crossed ahead of 2019 Pan American Games champion Alison dos Santos by more than six tenths of a second.
"I knew that I had a fast time in my body," said Warholm. "It might take another world record to win the Olympics."