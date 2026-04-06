The 2026 version, officially called the CR7 Mercurial Superfly 1 Regen, keeps the same iconic orange and silver look that made the originals so memorable but updates everything under the hood with modern technology. Think of it as the same personality with a completely new engine.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly 1 in the original Max Orange colourway first launched in 2009 and quickly became one of the most recognisable football boots ever made. They were bold, fast-looking and unmistakably Ronaldo. Over the years they became a collector's item, representing a golden era of football when CR7 was rewriting record books at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

What are these boots exactly?

Here is everything you need to know before they drop.

Dubai: If you were a football fan in 2009, you will remember these. The bright orange Nike Mercurial Superfly 1 boots that Cristiano Ronaldo wore during one of the most electrifying periods of his career are officially coming back, and they have been rebuilt from the ground up for 2026.

Although the website doesn't open to the cleats listing as they are not released yet, you can view the top-up details when you look them up.

In terms of price, the global retail price is set at USD 300, which translates to an estimated DH1,299 to Dh1,399 in the UAE, in line with other Elite-level Mercurials currently on the market.

The official release date is tomorrow, 7 April 2026. If you check the Nike UAE website today and cannot find them, that is normal. Nike typically updates their regional pages on the actual day of release, usually in the morning or around midday.

Ronaldo has already been spotted training in them, which should tell you everything you need to know about how they perform.

Inside the boot, hidden from view, is a personal touch: the words "Made for Greatness" printed in both English and Portuguese.

A chevron stud pattern designed to give you sharper turns and better agility

An Air Zoom traction plate built into the sole for explosive responsiveness and spring with every step

Flywire lacing system that tightens around your foot as you lace up for a locked-in fit

A softer, ultra-thin upper made from reengineered Teijin material that wraps around your foot and gives you a cleaner touch on the ball

Nike has not just slapped a new colourway on an old design. The Regen comes with a serious performance upgrade:

What is new inside the boot?

These are a limited edition release, which means they are expected to sell out fast. Check the Nike UAE website or the Nike app first thing tomorrow morning to give yourself the best chance.

Can I get Ronaldo boots right now if I cannot wait?

Yes. While the Regen does not officially drop until tomorrow, there are a few CR7-associated boots available in UAE stores right now:

Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 009: The most recent CR7-led release, available at Nike UAE, Sun and Sand Sports and Namshi. Elite version is around Dh1,399, with more affordable Academy versions on sale from around Dh279

Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite: The boot Ronaldo has been wearing for Al Nassr this season, available at Nike UAE and Namshi for around Dh829 to Dh1,399 depending on the size and offer available

Nike Jr. Mercurial editions: For younger players or smaller sizes, Academy and Club versions are available at Nike UAE and Pro:Direct, which ships to the UAE, priced from around Dh320 to Dh450

Should you wait for the Regen or buy now?

If you want the real CR7 heritage experience, wait for tomorrow. The Superfly 1 Regen is the only boot in this lineup that is purely a Ronaldo tribute, built around his legacy and the era that defined him. The others are general release boots that he happens to wear.

If the Regen sells out before you get there, the Dream Speed 009 is your best high-performance backup.

Set your alarm, check Nike UAE or Namshi at 9am tomorrow and move quickly. These will not hang around.