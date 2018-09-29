Boston: The New York Yankees clinched home-field advantage for the AL wild-card game on Friday night, hitting four homers to tie the major league single-season record and beat the Boston Red Sox 11-6.

Reigning Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge hit his first homer since coming off the disabled list Sept. 14, and Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit also homered to match the mark of 264 set by the 1997 Seattle Mariners.

The win in the opener of the three-game series settled the AL’s last remaining postseason question with two games to go. The Yankees will host the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for the right to play Boston in the divisional round.