Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat Charlotte 108-99 on Friday night, outscoring the Hornets 32-12 in the fourth quarter.
Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points, Eric Bledsoe had 18, and Khris Middleton 15 to help the Bucks improve to 35-12 with their sixth straight victory. They are 22-4 at home.
Charlotte star Kemba Walker was injured in a scrum with 2:06 left when Antetokounmpo landed him. Walker headed directly to the locker room. Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 19 points, Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 16, and Walker had 10 on 3-of-12 shooting.
Down 92-80 with 9:45 left, the Bucks fought back with an 11-0 run. The Bucks finally took the lead on Brogdon’s drive with 5:34 left. After Walker scored, Antetokounmpo did a huge spin and dunked with one hand to put the Bucks up, 97-96.