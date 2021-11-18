Abu Dhabi: A new year of racing begins this weekend at Yas Marina Circuit as the Yas Racing Series returns for the 2021-22 season in what will be a historic year for the new track on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
A regular fixture in the regional racing calendar, this year’s championship will be the first on the new, revamped Yas Marina Grand Prix circuit, and will host a mix of homegrown and international racing competitions. This weekend sees the beginning of the season as Round I will feature a new year of UAE Time Attack alongside the NGK UAE ProCar Championship and Ferrari Canossa Racing, ensuring something for all drivers.
As the series continues, later rounds will see the return to action for the FIA Formula 4 UAE, Gulf Radical Cup, F3 Asian Championship, Creventic 6-hour race, Lamborghini Super Trofeo and Asian Le Mans, all held on the new Yas Marina Circuit track.
With the new season kicking off this weekend, fans can head down to Yas Marina Circuit on Friday November (19) as the action-packed day of racing begins from 8:00 and continues throughout the day.
Qualifying for the NGK UAE ProCar Championship starts proceedings on Friday at 8.50am, followed by Session I of the UAE Time Attack with the second session beginning at 1pm. The two NGK UAE ProCar Championship races start at 11.35am and 2.35pm on Friday. The Ferrari Canossa Racing rounds out the days racing, starting at 4pm.