Yas Island: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management launched new products for the 14th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, encouraging spectators to ‘Go Unreal’ and experience the on-track action from multiple angles over race weekend.

New products for the 2022 grand prix are selling out quickly, including the sold-out Triple Grandstand Pass, Double Yas Suite Pass and an Oasis Roaming Pass, offering racegoers new options to experience the grand prix in unique ways.

Set to take place across the weekend of November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, this year’s race follows a historic edition in 2021 as more than 108 million viewers from around the globe tuned in for the title-deciding finale around the new layout at Yas Marina Circuit. Despite being six months away from season-finale, tickets for the 2022 edition are already nearing sellout.

The brand-new Double Yas Suite Pass offers fans a taster experience of Yas Marina Circuit hospitality, with the option to enjoy Yas Suites hospitality from two incredible locations. The three-day F1 ticket gives access to the North and West Yas Suite, and fans can choose a ticket to watch the season finale race on Sunday from either suite.

The Yas Suites are a luxurious option with access to a modern suite with flat screen TVs, plush sofas, premium F&B, access to a signature lounge and bar, and a reserved seating in a covered outdoor balcony to watch the live action unfold on the circuit.

Similarly, the new Triple Grandstand Pass is a unique option for fans to soak up the Grand Prix atmosphere from multiple angles over the race weekend. The sold-out new ticket offers single-day access to three different grandstands for each day of race weekend (Friday-Sunday) to watch different views of the on-track race action from the North, South, and Marina Grandstands.

Both the Double Yas Suite and Triple Grandstand Passes allows spectators access to all Oasis areas, serving up incredible F&B options and all-day entertainment, access to the Thursday F1 Fanzone and Pit Lane Walk, as well as admission to all four Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

This year’s iconic Yasalam After-Race concerts are set to be one for the history books, with multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia headlining the Friday night Yasalam After-Race Concert, and a further three artists to be announced over the coming months.