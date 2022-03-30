It’s a long way off, but house music icons Swedish House Mafia have been announced as the headline act for the Yasalam After-Race Concert on November 18 at the 14th edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022. Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management announced that tickets are now available to purchase for the annual racing event.
This year’s race weekend takes place from November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit. Early ticket purchasers who book in April will get an early bird discount of up to 30 per cent off selected tickets for the action-packed four-day weekend.
Multi-Grammy nominated Swedish House Mafia — made up of Steve Angello, Sebastian Ingrosso and Axwell — are the first music act to be announced for the prestigious event, which last year had Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Martin Garrix and DJ Snake as performers. The house music trio are known for their chart-topping tracks such as ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, ‘Redlight’ and ‘Moth To A Flame’. They’re set to release their full length debut album ‘Paradise Again’ in April 2022.
Access to the concerts is only for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. Early Grand Prix ticket purchasers will also be able to secure Golden Circle tickets to get front row experience at the Etihad Park.
“The theme of this year’s event is ‘Go Unreal’ — a nod to welcoming fans into an alternative universe here on Yas Island during race weekend, where infinite possibilities of entertainment exist,” said Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, in a statement. “We continue to find new ways to offer visitors even more through new, innovative product-offerings, and this year we are excited to include a multi-grandstand ticket to allow fans to experience different views of the on-track action across the whole weekend, as well as a new lifestyle product for the entertainment lovers.”
John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, added: “Announcing Swedish House Mafia as our first confirmed artist for the four-day festival is testament to our commitment to deliver the level of performer fans have come to expect from this special weekend, and with more superstar acts to be announced shortly, we urge fans to book their tickets now before they sell out.”
Tickets are available online and start at Dh699.