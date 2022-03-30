Abu Dhabi: Yas Marina Circuit will host the 14th edition of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from November 17-20 this year.
A tweet from the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirmed the dates of what would be again the last race of the season. Memories of the drama, and the controversy of the last edition, which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pip seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to the title, is still fresh in memory.
The 2022 season, which got underway in Bahrain earlier this month, will be one of the busiest in the sport’s history. There are currently 22 races in the calendar due to the removal of the Russian Grand Prix – Qatar, Hockenheim and Istanbul have all been linked with a replacement race that would take us back up to 23 – but the racing will run from March until November, barring any interruptions.