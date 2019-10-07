31-year-old to take part in opening practice at home race

Yamamoto will drive in place of French driver Pierre Gasly for Toro Rosso. Image Credit: AFP file

Suzuka: Honda-backed Japanese Naoki Yamamoto will take part in a Formula One Grand Prix weekend for the first time on Friday when he drives a Toro Rosso in opening practice at his home Suzuka circuit.

Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are powered by Honda and Suzuka is owned by the Japanese manufacturer. The last Japanese to race in Formula One was Kamui Kobayashi with now-defunct Caterham in 2014.

Yamamoto, 31, is reigning champion in Japanese Super Formula and the Super GT touring car series, where he has partnered 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button.

His age rules him out, however, as a realistic race prospect for a team that develops and feeds young talent to the main Red Bull outfit.

“It will be a special moment and I’m glad I will get to share it with the fans at this amazing racetrack, where I first watched Formula One cars in action 27 years ago,” he said.