Ras Al-Khaimah: The international carting star Lewis Smith secured first place in the IAME Series UAE Championship, Round 1, which that took place at RAK Track, Ras Al-Khaimah.
The 16 year old aspirant driver, sponsored by JBT AeroTech Corporation, a worldwide champion in the aviation support industry, stole the limelight from 12 skilful contestants from across the world in the X30 Senior category, for competitors aged 15 Years +.
Podium finish
Smith has been internationally racing over the past three years within the GCC and Europe. He has already completed 2019/2020/2021 seasons of the BRMMC championships and has successfully finished on podium 1st 2019, 1ST 2020 and 2ND in 2021 and recently fished 2nd in the 2022 season.
Rafael Jesus and Matteo Quintarelli secured the second and third place respectively. Smith drove a fantastic 3 rounds of racing finishing in 2nd place for qualifying, finished 1st in the pre final and ended 1st in the overall final.
It was extremely hard race, the temperature was 36 degrees, the pre-final was over 19 laps and the final was over 21 with many challenges, but Smith managed to overcome all these challenges and come out on top.