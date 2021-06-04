1.2089530-2805160919
The Singapore Grand Prix, which was scheduled to take place on October 3, has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Image Credit: Agencies
Dubai: Due to travel limitations brought on by COVID-19, the Singapore Grand Prix has been called off this year.

Formula One and the Singapore authorities said that it would not be possible to hold the race, which had been due to take place on October 3.

It is rumoured that other races later in 2021 could also fall prey to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey and China, whose races in the first phase of this year were called off, could replace Singapore while a second race in the US is also a possibility.