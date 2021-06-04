Dubai: Due to travel limitations brought on by COVID-19, the Singapore Grand Prix has been called off this year.
Formula One and the Singapore authorities said that it would not be possible to hold the race, which had been due to take place on October 3.
Falling prey
It is rumoured that other races later in 2021 could also fall prey to the coronavirus pandemic.
Turkey and China, whose races in the first phase of this year were called off, could replace Singapore while a second race in the US is also a possibility.