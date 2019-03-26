Young Mick to take the wheel for testing

Mick Schumacher Image Credit: AP

Berlin: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick is set to make his Formula One debut behind the wheel of a Ferrari test in Bahrain next month.

Auto Bild reported on Sunday that Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael, could appear at a young driver’s test in April.

Teams will be obliged to test young drivers for two days at the mid-season test in Bahrain on April 2 and 3.

On Monday, autosport.com reported that Schumacher will test the Ferrari SF90 on Tuesday April 2, before taking the wheel for Alfa Romeo the following day.

The Alfa Romeo team have close links to Ferrari, who signed Schumacher as an academy driver in January.

Schumacher was crowned European Champion at Formula Three level with Prema last year, and will make the step up to Formula Two this season.