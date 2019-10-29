Top five in Senior MAX covered by less than one second at chequered flag

Lachlan Robinson finished fifth in his class at Naples event. Image Credit: Organisers

Naples: Lachlan Robinson emerged as the star performer for Team UAE in the 2019 Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Final at Circuito Internationale di Napoli, in Sarno.

Six back-to-back finals took place for the various categories in the series.

Robinson, who was among the pacesetters all week, lined up 15th in among the top 36 Senior MAX drivers in the world.

The Dubai-based schoolboy rose to the occasion as he proceeded to deliver an inspired drive, arguably the best of his career, to scythe his way through the field to finish fifth, the top five covered by less than one second at the chequered flag.

Speaking afterwards he said: “It was a tough race but we had good pace and managed to make our way to the front. In the end, I ran out of laps, but I am very happy to make up so many places.”