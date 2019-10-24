Renault's German driver Nico Hulkenberg steers his car during the second practice session at the Yas Marina circuit on November 23, 2018, in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. Image Credit: AFP

Mexico City: Renault were stripped of their nine points from the Japanese Grand Prix after Formula One’s governing body ruled the cars driven by Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg had illegal driver aids.

Australian Ricciardo and German Hulkenberg were classified sixth and 10th at the October 13 race in Suzuka but the Racing Point team protested against the brake bias system used by the French manufacturer.

The governing FIA announced the outcome in a statement ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Renault’s points haul in Japan had consolidated their fifth place in the constructors’ standings, but their cars’ steering wheels and electronic control units were impounded after the race.

The FIA said the stewards concluded after a telephone hearing that the brake bias system “used innovative solutions to exploit certain ambiguities” and did not breach the technical regulations.

They also found that the system was not pre-set or lap distance-dependent as alleged.