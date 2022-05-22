Copy of 324370-01-02-1653231829756
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen crosses the finish line in first place during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona. Image Credit: AFP

Montmels: Max Verstappen reaped the reward of Charles Leclerc’s misfortune to rack up his third straight win this season in today’s Spanish Grand Prix and move top of the Formula One drivers’ standings.

Sergio Perez took second for a Red Bull 1-2 at the Montmelo circuit behind the world champion where in 2016 Verstappen had opened his F1 account as a teenager.

Hamilton fifth

George Russell came third for Mercedes with Carlos Sainz fourth for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton took fifth for Mercedes despite a lap-one collision with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.

It was Verstappen’s fourth win of season for Red Bull after title rival Charles Leclerc retired for Ferrari.

The win means Verstappen moves into the lead in the drivers’ standings on 110 points with Leclerc second on 104.