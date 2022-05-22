Montmels: Max Verstappen reaped the reward of Charles Leclerc’s misfortune to rack up his third straight win this season in today’s Spanish Grand Prix and move top of the Formula One drivers’ standings.
Sergio Perez took second for a Red Bull 1-2 at the Montmelo circuit behind the world champion where in 2016 Verstappen had opened his F1 account as a teenager.
Hamilton fifth
George Russell came third for Mercedes with Carlos Sainz fourth for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton took fifth for Mercedes despite a lap-one collision with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.
It was Verstappen’s fourth win of season for Red Bull after title rival Charles Leclerc retired for Ferrari.
The win means Verstappen moves into the lead in the drivers’ standings on 110 points with Leclerc second on 104.