Abu Dhabi: For the first time in five years the Red Bull Car Park Drift will return to the UAE capital to start a new season of the most renowned championship in its field.
The tournament will open its 2023 competition in the Abu Dhabi on March 4, at Nation Towers at the Corniche, on a special track that, along with thousands of fans, will witness the crowning of the King of Drift who will represent the UAE in the world finals.
The event is run in partnership with the Department of Tourism and Culture and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
Drift legend
Drift legend Abdo Feghali will make sure to put renewed touches on the competition track, raising the challenge level of the sport, which is witnessing an increasing demand in the region, coinciding with an unprecedented advancement in performance levels.
In addition to the upcoming thrilling competitions among the top drift drivers in the UAE, the event will include exceptional activities and performances.
Feghali, who last year had expressed his hopes for the competitions’ return in a new season, said: “It’s such a good feeling to be back in Abu Dhabi where the fans and drifters always give us such a warm welcome and bring the highest levels of energy. It’s even better to be kicking off the 15th season of the Red Bull Car Par Drift in the UAE capital. Last year the competition between the drifters and the locations all around the world were another level, we expect to step that up even further in 2023.”