Rashid Al Daheri. Image Credit: Organisers

Abu Dhabi: Young Emirati karting driver Rashid Al Dhaheri’s rising star was recognised, as he won the award for Favorite Sports Star at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards’ Abu Dhabi 2019. The announcement was made that the voting public had selected Rashid, at an awards ceremony held on Friday at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), featuring co-hosts Jason Derulo and Haifa Beseisso.

Commenting on the Favorite Sports Star award, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We would like to congratulate young Rashid on this award. He deserves this recognition for his great feats in karting, as his steady rise through the ranks at the international level becomes increasingly well-known. Rashid has such great potential and many years ahead of him to make a name for himself in motor racing. I’m impressed by the maturity and the dedication he shows at such a tender age.”

This year has seen great success for Al Dhaheri, as he has taken part in the highly competitive World Series Karting Euro Championships against the best young drivers in the world, during his first season with the Parolin racing team. This season, he has secured the double of the WSK Euro Series Championship and the WSK Super Master Championship victory in the Mini category. For the WSK Master Series, Rashid accomplished three wins out of four rounds of racing for this competition, which was the first such achievement by any driver in his category for the past six years.