Rare update on Michael Schumacher’s recovery after 2013 accident

Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula One world champion, is reportedly no longer bed-bound more than 12 years after a severe ski accident, according to multiple recent news reports. Sources close to the Schumacher family say the 57-year-old can now sit upright in a wheelchair and be moved around his residences in Majorca and near Lake Geneva, marking what some outlets are calling the most significant update on his condition since the accident in December 2013.