Rare update on Michael Schumacher’s recovery after 2013 accident

Reports say the F1 legend can sit upright in a wheelchair and shows signs of awareness
Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula One world champion, is reportedly no longer bed-bound more than 12 years after a severe ski accident, according to multiple recent news reports. Sources close to the Schumacher family say the 57-year-old can now sit upright in a wheelchair and be moved around his residences in Majorca and near Lake Geneva, marking what some outlets are calling the most significant update on his condition since the accident in December 2013.
Schumacher sustained a traumatic brain injury while skiing in the French Alps, resulting in a medically induced coma and a long period of recovery in private care. The family has maintained strict privacy around his health, and official updates have been rare.
According to the Daily Mail, although he remains unable to walk or communicate verbally, he appears to show some awareness of his surroundings and requires round-the-clock care from his wife Corinna and a team of medical specialists.
Spanish and Australian news outlets also highlighted that Schumacher’s progress — including his ability to be wheeled outdoors in a wheelchair — dispels earlier speculation that he was permanently bedridden. His road to recovery, while slow, continues under close supervision, and the details have sparked renewed attention from fans around the world.
