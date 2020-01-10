Stephane Peterhansel won the sixth stage. Image Credit: AFP

Riyadh: Stephane Peterhansel won the sixth stage of the Dakar rally on Friday as his Mini teammate Carlos Sainz retained the overall lead.

Ricky Brabec won the motorbike section of the 477km stage to Riyadh.

Frenchman Peterhansel finished one minute 35 seconds ahead of Spaniard Sainz.

Defending champion Nasser Al Attiyah was third in his Toyota, 3:22 off the lead. Former Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was sixth in his Toyota, 7:56 behind Peterhansel.