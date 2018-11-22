Abu Dhabi: British rising youngster Lando Norris, who will be driving for McLaren in 2019, revealed that he has learnt a lot under the guidance of outgoing veteran driver Fernando Alonso.
“He taught me quite a few things,” said Norris at the pre-race press conference on Thursday. “One of the biggest things was working with him in Daytona, because I got to see a different side of him.
“Already, there are things I’ve taken into practice, into the F1 free practice sessions. There have been a lot of things I’ve been able to learn. Apart from the obvious things, working hard, how he talks to his engineers, how they progress, enjoying it and having fun is probably one of the best things I’ve seen.
“We’ve had some good times. We get along really well and hopefully can continue in the future.
Norris had been promoted to official McLaren reserve and test driver in 2018, replacing Jenson Button.
The 18-year-old, the youngest Formula One driver in British history, also revealed that he has plenty to relish before he gets behind the wheels in Melbourne next year.
“I think I’ve got a lot for myself to look forward,” he said. “There are a lot of things that I haven’t done yet to prepare for that first race … the first test of course. These are things I’m sure the team will be able to help me through, and guide me in many ways.
“So I look forward to it. I think there are a lot of things for me to be working on, which I’m very excited about. I’m sure I’m going to be busy. It’s not going to be the easiest of winters. But whatever I can do to prepare myself for Australia, the first race … I’ve never been to Australia yet, so there are a lot of things for myself to do.”