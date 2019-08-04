Prema Racing's German driver and winner Mick Schumacher celebrates with his trophy on the podium after winning the Formula Two championship race of the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest, on August 4, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Budapest: Mick Schumacher, the 20-year-old son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, on Sunday claimed his first Formula Two victory ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The German driver won the 28-lap ‘sprint’ race for Prema Racing after starting from pole position in a reverse grid race. He had finished eighth in Saturday’s full-length feature race.

Schumacher, who is a member of Ferrari’s driver academy, finished 1.5 seconds ahead of Honda-backed Nobuharu Matsushita of Carlin. His previous best result was fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix in June.

“Amazing”, he said afterwards. “The car was great and thanks to the team for that. It wasn’t easy, but I am just really happy.”