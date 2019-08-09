James Hinchcliffe stands next to his car during qualifying for the IndyCar Series auto race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Image Credit: AP

London: McLaren will return to full-time IndyCar competition next season for the first time since 1979 in a partnership with existing team Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

The new venture will be renamed Arrow McLaren Racing SP and rely on Arrow SPM’s current infrastructure. McLaren will be responsible for technical expertise, commercial experience and marketing. It will be a two-car team but switch next season to Chevrolet.

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, commented: “IndyCar has been part of McLaren since our early years of racing, and the series today provides not only a commercial platform to continue to grow our brand in North America, but competition with some of the best teams in international motorsport.

“We come to IndyCar in full respect of the sport, our competitors, the fans and the task ahead.