Jeddah: Double world champion Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix by 24 hours due to a stomach illness and will miss Thursday’s media day.

But the 25-year-old Dutchman confirmed in a tweet that he is “feeling fine again” and, having delayed his flight to Jeddah, will instead arrive for practice on Friday.

His Red Bull team also tweeted to confirm Verstappen’s absence. “Max has been suffering from a stomach illness over the past few days and with the agreement of the FIA will not be present on track today,” said the team.

Popular support

Verstappen may start as favourite, but Fernando Alonso will have widespread popular support this weekend when this year’s Formula One season resumes in Jeddah.

After his dashing and surprising podium finish behind the two Red Bulls at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks ago, the 41-year-old Spaniard has played down high expectations of a repeat in his sleek new Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso overtakes Mercedes drive George Russell of Britain during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Image Credit: AP

But he knows that the high-speed Jeddah Street Circuit, a thin hair-clip of asphalt squeezed above a lagoon on the corniche, 12 kilometres north of the city, offers a very different challenge to man and machine.

“I think that we found, in Bahrain, that we were strong in things that maybe we won’t have in Jeddah, or in Melbourne,” he explained.

Commanding win

“So, if we are strong again, in these two races, I think we are going to have a very good year.

“I am curious about these races — very different circuits, with high-speed corners and very low degradation. It’s going to be very different.”

After his commanding victory in Bahrain, ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, defending world champion Verstappen will be the man to beat with Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes in hot pursuit.

Perez, who finished fourth last year after starting from pole position, will seek to prove he is more than the supporting cast to the Dutchman’s starring role on the kind of track that usually suits his style.

“I was unlucky last year, with the timing of a safety car,” he said. “It will be interesting this time.”

Leclerc hit by penalty

Ferrari, under new management and enthused by fresh hope, will also want to make a statement at a circuit where they finished second and third last season, but will start on the back foot with Charles Leclerc taking a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new electronic control unit.

After a disappointing, if not desultory, display at the season-opener, Mercedes, similarly, require a much-improved showing to lift morale.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (left) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Image Credit: Reuters

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled for pace in Bahrain and are likely to suffer a similar fate on Sunday.

“We have a few small developments for the car,” said team boss Toto Wolff. “Not game-changers, but they might move us in the right direction.”

Once-unthinkable prospect

If Mercedes slump again — they won eight successive constructors’ titles before Red Bull took their crown last year — it could lead to a radical rethink and the end for their much-criticised W14 car.

That once-unthinkable prospect will be brought forward notably if the factory team is outraced again by their Silverstone-based customer outfit Aston Martin.

“I think the car we have now is just a very basic one, a completely new concept launched for this season,” said Alonso.

Strong threat

“So, I believe we have a lot more to come in terms of development — and I am optimistic.”

Verstappen has recognised the strong threat from rival teams to his title defence, but believes his Red Bull package has the blend of high-speed handling characteristics and pure power to triumph again.

“We have a strong car for this track, but I don’t expect it to be easy,” said the 25-year-old Dutchman, who praised several modifications made to the circuit after complaints about the danger of poor visibility at certain corners last year.