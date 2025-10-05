GOLD/FOREX
George Russell wins F1's Singapore GP as McLaren secures constructors' title

McLaren secured the Formula 1 constructors’ championship with six races to go

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain leads the field after the start during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Sunday, October 5.
Singapore: George Russell won the Singapore Grand Prix in dominant style Sunday as McLaren secured the Formula 1 constructors’ championship with six races to go.

Russell stayed in control from pole position to take his and Mercedes' second win of the year ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who held off Lando Norris for second place despite struggling with car problems.

Norris banged wheels with his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished fourth, as he overtook at the start. Piastri complained to the team over the radio about Norris' driving.

It was the first F1 race to be officially declared a “heat hazard” by the governing body, the FIA, under new rules that came in this season.

