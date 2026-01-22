Look: Mercedes new livery for F1 2026 season is out

Latest car sports a refreshed livery that stays true to team’s silver, black colour scheme
Dubai: Mercedes have signalled their intent to mount a serious challenge in the upcoming Formula 1 season after unveiling the first images of their new W17.
The latest car sports a refreshed livery that stays true to the team’s iconic silver and black colour scheme. Following a strong recovery to finish second in last year’s Constructors’ Championship, the Silver Arrows will retain an unchanged driver line-up, with George Russell continuing alongside rising star Kimi Antonelli.
Like its rivals, the W17 has been designed to meet sweeping new aerodynamic regulations, making it smaller, narrower and lighter than its predecessor.
“Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition,” Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff said on F1.com. “The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, as well as the long-term development of the power unit and advanced sustainable fuels with Petronas, reflects that approach.”
Mercedes have released renders of the W17 as part of that ongoing process. “It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley,” Wolff added. “We will continue to push hard in the months ahead.”
The team believes continuity in its driver pairing will be key to building momentum. Russell remains with Mercedes, while Antonelli joins as one of the most highly rated young talents in motorsport.
Mercedes will head to Spain next week for the five-day Barcelona Shakedown alongside the rest of the grid. The eight-time world champions will then stage a season launch event on February 2, featuring their drivers, senior management and the W17.
Following the launch, the squad will travel to Bahrain for official pre-season testing, with two three-day sessions giving teams the chance to fine-tune their cars and begin the pursuit of performance ahead of the new campaign.
