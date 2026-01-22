GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

Look: Mercedes new livery for F1 2026 season is out

Latest car sports a refreshed livery that stays true to team’s silver, black colour scheme

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Look: Mercedes new livery for F1 2026 season is out

Dubai: Mercedes have signalled their intent to mount a serious challenge in the upcoming Formula 1 season after unveiling the first images of their new W17.

The latest car sports a refreshed livery that stays true to the team’s iconic silver and black colour scheme. Following a strong recovery to finish second in last year’s Constructors’ Championship, the Silver Arrows will retain an unchanged driver line-up, with George Russell continuing alongside rising star Kimi Antonelli.

Like its rivals, the W17 has been designed to meet sweeping new aerodynamic regulations, making it smaller, narrower and lighter than its predecessor.

“Formula 1 will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition,” Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff said on F1.com. “The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance. Our work on the new car, as well as the long-term development of the power unit and advanced sustainable fuels with Petronas, reflects that approach.”

Mercedes have released renders of the W17 as part of that ongoing process. “It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley,” Wolff added. “We will continue to push hard in the months ahead.”

The team believes continuity in its driver pairing will be key to building momentum. Russell remains with Mercedes, while Antonelli joins as one of the most highly rated young talents in motorsport.

Mercedes will head to Spain next week for the five-day Barcelona Shakedown alongside the rest of the grid. The eight-time world champions will then stage a season launch event on February 2, featuring their drivers, senior management and the W17.

Following the launch, the squad will travel to Bahrain for official pre-season testing, with two three-day sessions giving teams the chance to fine-tune their cars and begin the pursuit of performance ahead of the new campaign.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Audi Revolut F1 car is presented ahead of its entry into the 2026 Formula One season, on January 20, 2026, in Berlin.

Audi unveil new car for 2026 Formula One season

1m read
Shoppers at gold souq in Deira.

Why Dubai gold prices are rising so quickly this month

3m read
Dubai gold prices slip after strong start to 2026.

Dubai gold retreats slightly from recent peak

3m read
All you need to know about the big changes in Formula 1

All you need to know about the big changes in Formula 1

3m read