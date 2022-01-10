Sebastien Loeb in action during the Dakar Rally stage between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir on Monday. Image Credit: Supplied

Riyadh: France’s nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb cut eight minutes from overall Dakar leader Nasser Al Attiyah’s advantage after finishing third in Monday’s 395 kilometres special stage from Al Dawadimi to Wadi Ad Dawasir.

Loeb admitted that despite reducing Qatari driver Al Attiyah’s lead to 37 minutes — the event finishes on January 14 — it had been a “very stressful day” on a stage won by Sweden’s Mattias Ekstrom in an Audi hybrid vehicle.

“We were going along at a heck of a rhythm and then had a puncture after 28km,” said Loeb.

“We quickly changed the tyre losing less than two minutes.

“We regained our old rhythm till the halfway point when we saw that we had lost our spare wheel and it was the only one we had left, so I was a bit careful at the end, but I think in the end I drove a good stage.”

Sunderland regains top spot

The motorbike section is far tighter with Britain’s 2017 champion Scott Sunderland regaining the overall lead after winning the stage on his KTM bike.

The 32-year-old Dubai-based rider leads Austria’s world champion Mattias Walkner by 3min 45sec though less than six minutes covers the top four.

“It looks like the race is really close this year and it’s cool for everybody at home watching,” said Sunderland.

“It’s difficult for us as riders, it’s a bit like an emotional rollercoaster.

“Anyway, I have to be happy with the good times and try to take care when I have a rough day like yesterday.

“I felt so down because I had quite a rough day.