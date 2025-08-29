GOLD/FOREX
Lando Norris fastest in Dutch Grand Prix practice as F1 resumes after summer break

Oscar Piastri second quickest on Zandvoort circuit, Lance Stroll is third on timesheet

Last updated:
Shyam A. Krishna, Acting Editor
2 MIN READ
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain in action during the first practice for the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on August 29, 2025.
Zandvoort, Netherlands: Lando Norris set the fastest time in first practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, leading a McLaren one-two as Formula One resumed following its summer break.

Norris lapped the Zandvoort circuit in one minute 11.564 seconds, finishing 0.292 seconds ahead of team mate Oscar Piastri.

The Briton appeared more comfortable on the soft tyre runs mid-session and also held an advantage during the team’s race-simulation stints in the closing stages.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was third quickest, 0.501 seconds off the pace and 0.062 seconds ahead of team mate Fernando Alonso. Stroll set his time later in the session, when track conditions had improved.

Alex Albon was fifth for Williams, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Mercedes reserve driver Kimi Antonelli caused a red flag early in the session after sliding off at Turn Nine and missed most of the hour.

Trouble for Verstappen and Hamilton

Ferrari struggled, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton down in 14th and 15th. Leclerc complained over the radio that the team was "nowhere".

Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda spun into the gravel at Turn 12 but was able to continue. Verstappen and Hamilton also had off-track moments but resumed without issue. Verstappen later ran wide at Turn One after the chequered flag while conducting a practice start.

The session was held in dry conditions, though rain is forecast for the remainder of the weekend.

