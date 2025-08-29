Oscar Piastri second quickest on Zandvoort circuit, Lance Stroll is third on timesheet
Zandvoort, Netherlands: Lando Norris set the fastest time in first practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday, leading a McLaren one-two as Formula One resumed following its summer break.
Norris lapped the Zandvoort circuit in one minute 11.564 seconds, finishing 0.292 seconds ahead of team mate Oscar Piastri.
The Briton appeared more comfortable on the soft tyre runs mid-session and also held an advantage during the team’s race-simulation stints in the closing stages.
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was third quickest, 0.501 seconds off the pace and 0.062 seconds ahead of team mate Fernando Alonso. Stroll set his time later in the session, when track conditions had improved.
Alex Albon was fifth for Williams, followed by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.
Mercedes reserve driver Kimi Antonelli caused a red flag early in the session after sliding off at Turn Nine and missed most of the hour.
Ferrari struggled, with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton down in 14th and 15th. Leclerc complained over the radio that the team was "nowhere".
Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda spun into the gravel at Turn 12 but was able to continue. Verstappen and Hamilton also had off-track moments but resumed without issue. Verstappen later ran wide at Turn One after the chequered flag while conducting a practice start.
The session was held in dry conditions, though rain is forecast for the remainder of the weekend.
