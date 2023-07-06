1 of 10
Bahrain Grand Prix at Shakir will once again kick start the seaon at Sakhir, but the race has been brought forward to February from March to accommodate the longest schedule in the history of Formula One. The race will be held from February 29 to March 2 and for the first time the race will be held on Saturday due to accommodate Ramadan.
The 2024 season follows the same order as this year with the second of the four Middle East venue, Saudi Arabia hosting the second race in Jeddah from March 7-9. The Saudi GP will also be held on Saturday.
Australian Grand Prix will host the third round, similar to this year. The race at Melbourne circuit will be buzzing with activity from March 22-24.
The Japanese Grand Prix has been brought forward to April and Azerbaijan shifted back to September. The F1 called it a move towards greater calendar regionalisation, reducing logistical burdens and making the season more sustainable.
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal will be hosting the Canadian Grand Prix from June 7-9 before the action shifts to Europe.
The Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona will be held following the Canadian Grand Prix. The 2024 calendar creates a better flow of races in certain regions with both Chinese Grand Prix and Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy returning to the 24-race calendar.
Austrian Grand Prix, which two-time world drivers champion Max Verstappen won on July 2, will be hosting the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg from June 28-30. The Belgian Grand Prix at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, once threatened by the emergence of new, more lucrative, venues, has been retained.
The Singapore Grand Prix on the street circuit will be held in September, after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which has been shifted from April to September.
Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail has been moved to just before the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi in early December.
Etihad Airways Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will once again bring the curtains down on the 2024 season with the final race at Yas Marina on December 8.
