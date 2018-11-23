Abu Dhabi: Despite having six victories this season, Ferrari are out of contention in both the drivers and constructors’ championship of the 2018 season.
They lost their way following slip-ups from Sebastian Vettel and his team but team principal Maurizio Arrivabene was in no mood to dwell much on what issues led them to lose the momentum.
All he would say is Ferrari need to develop a ‘habit’ of winning. “We need to win enough to win the championship,” asserted Arrivabene, adding: “Not really, maybe kind of reinforcement but as I said, we need to swap our mind and to work a bit more on the habit to win.
“We need to win enough to win the championship, of course. Then it depends on the performance of the other teams. Having said so, the habit to win, it’s very simple. If you are doing one-two, it doesn’t have to be an exceptional event. It must be a habit, as I said. In that way you are changing and you swap your mentality from a fighter to a winner.”
Arrivabene was of the view that there was no need to ponder much on the statistics as the setback was a collective responsibility and not one person’s doing.
“We started the season in very good shape and then as Sebastian (Vettel) said yesterday, he made mistake then from Monza onwards, we were not there with the car and this is a fact, too.
“If you’re talking about facts, I don’t want to point the finger at the team or on the driver. If we are losing, we are losing together. If we are winning, we are winning together and that’s it,” said Arrivabene.
The Ferrari boss also confirmed that Ex-FIA man Laurent Mekies will be the team’s new sporting director, revealing that the appointment took place ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Mekies was supposed to take up a technical role earlier and render support to Ferrari’s technical director Mattia Binotto.
“Laurent is the sports director … he is perfectly matched in all the strengths that are requested in a sporting director. That is the reason why we hired him, this is the reason why he’s going to take this for next year,” added Arrivabene.