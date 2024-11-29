Doha: Lando Norris said Max Verstappen should be a comedian when he responded on Thursday to the newly crowned four-time champion’s claim that he would have won the title more easily if he was driving for McLaren.

The Red Bull driver made the comment after cruising to fifth place at the Las Vegas Grand Prix last weekend to seal his fourth drivers’ title triumph.

“Yes, even earlier,” Verstappen said, when asked about such a scenario. “So I’d have been further ahead.”

Dream ends in Las Vegas

When it was put to Norris, the McLaren driver smiled.

“He should start doing comedy or something,” said Norris. “He can say whatever he wants… Of course, I completely disagree, as I would. He’s good, but it’s not true.”

Verstappen had also suggested he won his fourth title in a year when he did not have the fastest car for at least 70 per cent of the season.

His comments were clearly intended to irritate his friend and rival Norris whose title dream ended in Las Vegas.

Llando Norris lost his chance to stay the race for the F1 Drivers' title after finishing sixth at Las Vegas. Image Credit: AFP

But this weekend he and McLaren hope to move closer to winning their first constructors’ championship in 26 years — perhaps with some help from Mercedes who reeled off a rare one-two in Las Vegas where George Russell won ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Expecting a good battle

“Mercedes were very quick here last year so they’re definitely favourites coming into this weekend,” said Norris. “Red Bull were good, we were good, as well, so I’m expecting a good battle.

“I’m hoping it probably favours us a little bit more than Ferrari, but Ferrari fixed a lot of the woes that they were struggling with last year so really I’ve no idea, but when you look at things, Ferrari and Mercedes seem to be a better flow at the moment.”

McLaren, on 608 points, lead Ferrari on 584 by 24 points with two Grands Prix, including a sprint this weekend, remaining.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates his celebrates with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the Paddock after the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas. Image Credit: AFP

After a fractious exchange with his Ferrari team, Charles Leclerc said he and teammate Carlos Sainz, who is leaving to be replaced by Hamilton next year, had settled their differences.

The pair swapped positions several times in Las Vegas following team orders that left Leclerc disgruntled.

Good relationship

On Thursday he said: “I don’t want to go back to what happened in Vegas… In the last two races of the season, we need to do absolutely everything in order to win that constructors’ championship. That’s all that matters.

“Whatever happened in Vegas, we discussed it and we are all good — which is the most important thing. I have no doubts about it because we’ve always had a really good relationship.