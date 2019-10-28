Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, raises the winner's trophy of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Mexico City: Lewis Hamilton won the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, but will have to wait for his sixth world title after Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas came home in third.

It was an 83rd race win for the Briton while Ferrari’s four-time champion Sebastian Vettel took second place.

Hamilton could wrap up his sixth world title in Texas next weekend.

Read more

“Today is an incredible result,” said the 34-year-old Hamilton.

“We came here thinking we were on the back foot and it was a difficult race for us, but we pulled through.”

Vettel added: “It was a very intense race. I had Valtteri behind me putting a lot pressure on, so I couldn’t think too much about Lewis.”