Monaco: Lewis Hamilton has hailed his mourning Mercedes team and says the performances of the car itself are “fantastic” ahead of qualifying on Saturday for Sunday’s 77th Monaco Grand Prix.

“I’m surprised,” he said. “I don’t know where all the time has come from — I don’t know if Max (Verstappen) maybe didn’t get in a time or what, but the performance we have here is fantastic. We’re constantly improving this car and understanding it and understanding the tyre. I guess that’s why you’re seeing the performance advantage we have.”