Abu Dhabi: Formula One will launch an F1 Academy series for women drivers next year, and it will have teams currently involved in Formula Two and Formula Three.
The series will be funded partly by F1 and the same amount by the drivers. The F1 will contribute €150,000 per car and is likely to be a support series on one of the weekends in the Formula One season.
F1 Academy Manager Bruno Michel said there could be funding from F1 teams also. “From the first feedback I have from the teams, I don’t think we’re going to have issues to find drivers with this kind of quite reasonable budget,” Michel said. “I am quite sure as well that some of the Formula One academies are going to start to work on that and help funding this kind of money for the drivers as well.”
There will be 15 cars on the grid for a 21-race season split across seven rounds. The series will aim to recruit “young talent currently in go-karting or other junior categories” in the hope they can later graduate to Formula Three as a next step and eventually compete in F1.