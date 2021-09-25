Sochi: Free Practice for the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled following heavy rain at the Sochi Autodrom and today’s qualifying is also under threat.
Rain, thunder and lightning hit Sochi this morning and a decision was made to cancel the third practice session.
“In the interest of safety [the decision has been taken] to modify the Official Programme by cancelling Free Practice Session 3 due to Force Majeure,” a statement from the race stewards said.
“For the purposes of the regulations and associated time limits, Free Practice Session 3 will be considered as having taken place, except where otherwise advised by the Race Director.”