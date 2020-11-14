Dubai: Abu Dhabi has once again been officially confirmed as the Formula season-ender for next season, with dates confirmed by F1 as December 3-5.
The UAE capital has hosted the dramatic finale ever since it came on the calendar in 2009 and will once again see the season reach its conclusion before conducting its usual fireworks-and-party curtain drop on another campaign.
Abu Dhabi will be hosting the 2020 end-of-season race next month, as organisers have pushed ahead with a tumultuous season that was in disarray due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian season-opener was cancelled only days before the flag dropped in Melbourne on March 15.
However, the season finally got going and, as Lewis Hamilton closes in on a record seventh Drivers’ Championship title, Yas Island will witness the drama unfold on December 13.
In the calendar published by F1, the Vietnamese Grand Prix date on April 25, has been left blank, leading to questions if it will ever take place after its inaugural race in 2020 was cancelled. Saudi Arabia is scheduled to host its debut GP in the penultimate race on November 28 of a record 23-race schedule.
Schedule
March 21 Australia (Melbourne)
March 28 Bahrain (Sakhir)
April 11 China (Shanghai)
April 25 TBC
May 9 Spain (Barcelona)
May 23 Monaco (Monaco)
June 6 Azerbaijan (Baku)
June 13 Canada (Montreal)
June 27 France (Le Castellet)
July 4 Austria (Spielberg)
July 18 UK (Silverstone)
Aug 1 Hungary (Budapest)
Aug 29 Belgium (Spa)
Sept 5 Netherlands (Zandvoort)
Sept 12 Italy (Monza)
Sep 26 Russia (Sochi)
Oct 3 Singapore (Singapore)
Oct 10 Japan (Suzuka)
Oct 24 United States (Austin)
Oct 31 Mexico (Mexico City)
Nov 14 Brazil (Sao Paulo)
Nov 28 Saudi Arabia (Jeddah)
Dec 5 Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)