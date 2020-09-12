Normal service was resumed in Italy as Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the first Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy’s Mugello circuit on Saturday with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas joining him on the front row.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third with teammate Alexander Albon fourth.
Following a topsy-turvy Italian Grand Prix, when Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly was the unlikeliest of victors as a litany of errors and penalties played into the Frenchman’s hands for his first career win, the Mercedes looked flawless once again.
Charles Leclerc gave the troubled Ferrari team something to smile about in their 1,000th world championship Grand Prix, as he hauled his struggling car up to fifth at a track owned by the Italian team. Sebastian Vettel, who is leaving for Aston Martin at the end of the season, qualified way down in 14th in the other Ferrari.
Tuscan Grand Prix grid
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Valtteri Bottas
3. Max Verstappen
4. Alex Albon
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Sergio Perez
7. Lance Stroll
8. Daniel Ricciardo
9. Carlos Sainz
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Lando Norris
12. Daniil Kvyat
13. Kimi Raikonnen
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Romain Grosjean
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Antonio Giovinazzi
18. George Russell
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Kevin Magnussen