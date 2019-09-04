The mother and brother of Anthoine Hubert hold the helmet of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert during a moment of silence at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix circuit in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium ahead of the Formula One race. Image Credit: AP

London: American-Ecuadorean Formula Two racer Juan Manuel Correa is being moved to intensive care in Britain after being injured in an accident that killed French driver Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium last weekend.

The 20-year-old suffered a spinal injury and fractures to his legs in Saturday’s horrific crash during the support race for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

“Juan Manuel Correa will be transferred today [to] a specialised ICU located in the United Kingdom,” a statement issued by his media team said on Tuesday.

“He will continue his recovery process in the care of a specialist team of physicians.”