The mother and brother of Anthoine Hubert hold the helmet of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert during a moment of silence at the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix circuit in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium ahead of the Formula One race. Image Credit: AP

Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: Drivers solemnly observed a minute’s silence on Sunday in memory of French driver Anthoine Hubert, who died on Saturday after a heavy crash during a Formula Two race at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hubert’s mother and brother held his racing helmet in their hands as teams and drivers stood alongside them with heads bowed in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock.

The 22-year-old Hubert, who raced for the British-owned Arden team, died after an estimated 257km/h collision with 20-year-old US driver Juan-Manuel Correa’s car as they accelerated uphill and then out of the notorious Eau Rouge corner on Lap 2.

Hubert’s car sustained a huge side-on impact and span around violently. He was pronounced dead at 6.35pm local time on Saturday. Correa is recovering in a Liege hospital from his injuries.