Abu Dhabi: Ahead of his first Formula 4 season, Emirati race driver Rashid Al Dhaheri has announced his new partners and revealed his helmet design and livery for his 2023 campaign.

The 14-year-old from Abu Dhabi - who had an impressive and successful karting career, winning championships, attracting respect and making lasting friends on the Italian karting scene - will drive for PREMA in the Italian Formula 4 Championship this year.

For the season ahead, Al Dhaheri is backed by Abu Dhabi Motorsports and will be Ambassador for their “Yas Heat Racing” team, whose colours he will carry this season on the PREMA-run F4 car and on his race suit, which will include branding of his other major partners Huawei and FAB.

UAE falcon

Rashid’s helmet design will pay tribute to his roots in the UAE. “I chose the UAE falcon and the sand dunes as a reminder of our identity and origin. At the same time my country’s flag is protectively flying over my helmet,” he said.

The sides of the helmet are adorned by his personal logo – his first name, Rashid, written creatively in Arabic calligraphy which notably resembles a single-seater car racing through the sand dunes.

The FIA Formula 4 car used in the Italian series was launched in 2014 to offer young racing drivers around the world the opportunity to take the first step from karting into the world of single-seater racing, and eventually on into Formula 1, which remains Rashid’s ultimate goal.

He will be the only Emirati, and driver from the Gulf region, racing in the Italian F4 Championship, acknowledged to be the most challenging and competitive F4 series globallly. The season consists of seven rounds, with two qualifying sessions and three race sessions per weekend; a total of 21-points scoring per race weekend to find the overall champion.

Formula 1

The Championship begins on 20 April and will run through to October and take in iconic Formula 1 tracks, including Imola, Monza, Spa-Franchorchamps and Paul Ricard. Notably, Rashid will be the youngest driver on the grid for his first foray into the highly junior rated-series.

Rene Rosin, team principal and owner of PREMA Racing Team said, “Rashid will be the youngest racer on the grid this year. He makes a huge jump from karting into the most competitive F4 championship in the world.”