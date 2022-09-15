Abu Dhabi: e&, formerly known as Etisalat Group, on Thursday announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, as a founding partner of Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the biggest sporting event in the Middle East, bringing the best in entertainment and digital experiences for residents and motorsport enthusiasts alike.
As a founding partner for the signature event, e& will work closely with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Formula 1 in driving consumer engagement with digital experiences.
Multiple opportunities
Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said: “These are exciting times for us and we are delighted to partner with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season finale and world-renowned motorsports event that brings the best of global sport and entertainment to UAE. Our multi-year strategic partnership with such a premium global brand offers us multiple opportunities.
“Today, the country is a global destination of sports; given the world-class facilities and diverse landscape, the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be more prevalent on the world’s sporting calendar.”
Action-packed four days
Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “We are proud and honoured to announce e& as a founding partner to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having the world’s eyes on Abu Dhabi during Race week, provides e& an excellent platform for the brand to tell its global transformation story, as it grows and evolves. The 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix promises to be a fantastic event, with exceptional demand following last year’s record-breaking race weekend, we look forward to welcoming thousands of global F1 fans to Yas Island and Abu Dhabi.”
This year’s race weekend takes place November 17-20 at Yas Marina Circuit, with the 2022 F1 season-finale following an action-packed four days of entertainment and racing action. Fans can look forward to the thrills of live action at Yas Marina Circuit, the fun-filled adventures of Yas Island and the Yasalam After-Race Concerts — which will once again take place at Etihad Park.