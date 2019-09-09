GPX Racing on the podium in Barcelona. Image Credit: Courtesy Organisers

Dubai: Dubai-based race team, GPX Racing, have taken part in three 24-hour races in less than two months and secured podium finishes at each race — seeing the UAE flag flying on the podium and the national anthem ring out around some of the world’s best race tracks.

After battling against 72 cars to finish as outright winners of the world-famous 24 Hours of Spa, and securing second place in Portimao, the squad of world-class drivers finished third in Barcelona in their Porsche 911 GT3 R adorned in the iconic Gulf colours