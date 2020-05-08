Chase Carey Image Credit: Supplied

The chiefs at Formula 1 are considering using tracks that were not on the original 2020 calendar after the first 10 races of the season have either been called off or postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The F1 hierarchy are looking for a way to salvage the campaign and one option they are looking at is venues which were not initially on the 2020 roster.

“We have been working tirelessly since Australia and we’re actively engaged with our promoters in putting together a potential 2020 race calendar,” Fi chief Chase Carey told Sky Sports.

“We have two primary challenges — identifying locations where we can hold the race and determining how we transport all necessary parties and their equipment to that location for a race.

“We’re in discussions with all of our promoters as well some tracks that are not currently on our 2020 calendar to make sure that we explore all options,” he added.

Carey also spoke about the possibility of Austria hosting back-to-back races in July to kick-start the season. It was earlier reported that Britain’s Silverstone is also ready to host successive races in the same month.

“Our goal is to launch the season on the weekend of July 4 and 5 in Austria. It is likely that we race the weekend of July 11 and 12 in Austria as well,” Carey said.