Alex Albon, who joined Red Bull in 2020, came in for some unwarranted criticism from Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Image Credit: Alex Albon Twitter

Spa-Francorchamps: Red Bull team adviser Helmut Marko hit back at Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of Alex Albon and defended Red Bull’s driver line-up as a “good pairing” after the London-born Thai driver’s sixth-placed finish in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Albon, in his first full season as Max Verstappen’s teammate, has struggled to match the Dutchman’s pace and has remained around four-tenths of a second per lap behind him - a gap that Sunday’s race winner Hamilton believes has undermined Verstappen and Red Bull’s challenge for the titles.

Marko, who is head of the Red Bull driver programme that has supplied a stream of racers to both Alpha Tauri, formerly Toro Rosso, and the senior team, defended Albon in the aftermath of Verstappen finishing third behind both Mercedes’ cars to claim his sixth consecutive podium finish.

“I don’t understand the criticism of Albon,” said Marko. “Other teammates also had a lot of trouble with Max... I don’t see it that Max is pushing him to the limit, but that he is pushing himself. I think we have a good pairing there.”

Albon was separated from Verstappen by both Renaults on Sunday while Hamilton was followed home by team-mate Valtteri Bottas in Mercedes’ 50th one-two finish since 2010 in the modern turbo hybrid era.

Asked about the potency of Red Bull’s challenge to the ‘black arrows’ defence of their championship crowns, Hamilton had suggested that Verstappen lacked a teammate who could match his pace and results.

The championship leader, whose win on Sunday took him 47 points clear of second-placed Verstappen in the drivers’ title race, did not mention Albon by name as he made a general strategic point.

“People downplay it, but Red Bull have got a very, very strong car,” he said.

“Unfortunately, both drivers aren’t there like me and Valtteri are there... That makes it harder for them.

“I experienced it many years ago with McLaren and I was the driver that was always at the front and didn’t have a team-mate backing up.

“So, you equally don’t get the constructors’ points and then can’t play with strategy on the cars they are racing against.... So he’s kind of there on his own.”

Albon, who has finished in the top four only once this year, received solid support from Red Bull team chief Christian Horner who also heaped praise on the man he replaced midway through last season, Pierre Gasly.