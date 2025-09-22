GOLD/FOREX
An adventure to remember for Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc

F1 stars drive home in rented car after flight gets diverted after Azerbaijan GP

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Carlos Sainz Jr with Charles Leclerc during the Ferrari days.
Dubai: Carlos Sainz was riding high after clinching a podium finish at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but the real adventure began hours later. Due to severe weather, his flight—alongside teammate Charles Leclerc—was unexpectedly diverted, setting the stage for an impromptu road trip.

Leclerc, already worn down by a rough weekend that included a crash in qualifying and a disappointing ninth-place finish, just wanted to get home to Monaco. However, bad weather forced their flight to land in central Italy instead of Nice, France.

Posting on social media on Sunday night, Leclerc shared his exasperation with fans. “After a very difficult weekend in Baku, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” he said, before turning the camera to reveal Sainz behind the wheel. “We were diverted because of a storm. We couldn’t land in Nice, so we landed in the middle of Italy. We rented a van, and now we’re on our way to Monaco.”

Sainz, fresh off delivering Williams' best result in four years with his third-place finish, lightened the mood with a cheeky comment:

“Two-hour drive, and we’ll make it in one and a half.”

Leclerc wasn’t having it. “No!” he shot back, to which Sainz replied with a grin, “No, no, no — never.”

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
