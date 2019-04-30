Rashid Al Daheri Image Credit: Supplied

Angerville: Young Emirati racing star and 2019 WSK Champion Rashid Al Daheri notched up another stunning performance over the weekend, taking second place in Angerville, France, for Parolin Racing Kart.

Competing against some of the world’s top karting talent in the WSK Euro Series in the Mini Category (8-12 years old), Al Daheri set a blistering pace all weekend, consistently placing in the top six.

The young Emirati put in some strong performances during the four heats, coming in second twice despite being his first visit to the Angerville circuit. However, as a result of the rapidly changing weather conditions, which the kart was not set up for, Al Daheri dropped a few places in the qualifying round, finishing sixth in his group and ninth overall in a field of 44 drivers.

Al Daheri pushed hard against a tough field but was edged out in the end to cross the line in second place less than half-a-second behind the winner.

Al Daheri’s points took him up to third position in the overall standings in the WSK Euro Series Mini Category.