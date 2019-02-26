Dubai: The talented young Emirati karting driver Rashid Al Dhaheri had a first-rate weekend in the Mini class of Circuito South Garda Karting, as he carried out consistently good driving and achieved a resounding first-place victory. This latest success for the youngster now sees him well-placed as he leads the entire WSK Super Master Series.
Cool and composed driving from Rashid saw him win three heats and achieve pole position for the final. During the last race, Rashid’s No. 518 delivered rapid pace over 10 laps, as he kept a steady hand and held the lead over the competition. Rashid’s victory means he is first out of 105 in his group.
Rashid said: “This was a memorable race for me and I will never forget this amazing day. I was happy with my performance as I kept first position on every lap. I’m glad the hard work I’ve put into training getting to grips with an excellent kart and keeping a steady head during the race has paid off. I’m greatly encouraged to have had a good start to the season with Parolin Racing Kart and I am fortunate to have the support of such a great team, who have helped me to achieve my best.”