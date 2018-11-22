The video, which Schumacher's family put on the official Michael Schumacher website on Wednesday night, was recorded on October 30, 2013 before Schumacher had a skiing accident on December 29, 2013, which resulted in a brain injury; an injury that has caused Schumacher to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years.
"The most emotional one definitely is Suzuka 2000 with Ferrari," Schumacher said in the 2013 video's answer to the question what was his most emotional world title, reports Efe news.
Schumacher explained why the 2000 Japanese Grand Prix was special to him, "(It was) 21 years no championship for Ferrari, four years for myself fighting to achieve it."
The German speedster explained that the secret behind his historic records was that he has found new ways to improve.
Regarding his most respected opposing driver in his 20-year career, Schumacher stated that was Mika Hakkinen because both Hakkinen and he had "great fights but stable private relationship."
Schumacher praised the managing talents of his technical director Ross Brawn who was with Schumacher when the driver won with Benneton, Ferrari and Mercedes.
The most decorated racer of all time stated that his sports hero growing up was Harald "Toni" Schumacher, Germany national team net-minder from 1979-1986, formative teenage years for Schumacher.