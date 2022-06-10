ADMM were among the first of six organisations to be awarded the Label by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Development Authority (ECA).

The recognition is awarded to Abu Dhabi’s semi-government, private and third sector entities who have adopted parent-friendly work practices and policies to support working parents and encourage a better work-life balance.

Flexible hours

ADMM were recognised for their flexible hours, particularly during the pandemic when school times were impacted, summer deployment and remote working policy, as well as its broader work-life balance initiatives and support for maternity and child education.

ADMM were recognised for their flexible hours, particularly during the pandemic when school times were impacted, summer deployment and remote working policy, as well as its broader work-life balance initiatives and support for maternity and child education. Image Credit: Supplied

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management, commented of the recognition: “Alongside the Chairman, Executive Committee, and the Board, we’ve long advocated for staff welfare and work-life balance, the implementation of many initiatives was accelerated during the pandemic and will remain within our DNA as we now come out of the pandemic. We intend to continue to lead from the front on being a modern, forward thinking work organisation which is positioned to put employees at the forefront of our business.”

During the ceremony, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his confidence in the role of the first six organisations in pushing forward the country’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey.

Empower children

His Highness also praised their efforts to empower young children, ensure their development and wellbeing, fulfil their developmental needs, and support the national strategy to prepare the UAE for the next 50 years by developing the community and preparing children for the future.