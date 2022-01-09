A new year of racing at Yas Marina Circuit saw 2 Seas Motorsport win the 10th edition of the Gulf 12 Hours on Saturday at the region’s home of motorsport on the new track layout at Yas Marina Circuit.
In a grid featuring 15 cars including the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren, BMW and Audi, it was 2 Seas Motorsport’s Mercedes-AMG that took the victory with a convincing performance across the race weekend with their Number 1 car, led by Isa Al Khalifa, Ben Barnicoat and Martin Kodric.
One of the region’s toughest endurance races, made up of two grueling six-hour sessions, was made to look easy by 2 Seas Motorsport, as they kept their rivals at a firm distance to earn back-to-back victories following their success in the 2021 Gulf 12 Hours Bahrain.
Following behind was the SPS Mercedes-AMG in second place which earned them the victory in the GT3 ProAM class. The VR46 Ferrari took third, its second overall Gulf 12 Hours podium in three appearances and second in the ProAm class.
In the GT3 AM race, the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 took class victory inside the final hour, after long-time leader Akka ASP Mercedes-AMG GT3 of Jérôme Policand lost time temporarily suffering from a fuel blockage that forced the team boss to reset the car.
Greystone GT McLaren 570S GT4 impressively dominated to take the GT4 class victory on the team’s race debut, and the endurance race debut for drivers Ian Campbell and Jamie Clarke alongside professional driver Oliver Webb.