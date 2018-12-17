Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Leanne Fanoy, a celebrated continental and world champion of Triathlon.
Shaikh Mohammad congratulated Fanoy, who was accompanied during the meeting by her parents at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, on her significant achievements, urging her to hit fresh highs over the coming period.
During the meeting, the athlete, who is based in Abu Dhabi, expressed happiness at meeting Shaikh Mohammad, and affirmed her determination to double efforts and win further trophies.
A triathlon is a multisport race including a swim, bike and run.
Fanoy got the silver medal at the World Triathlon 2017 and came second at Rouen Triathlon, France in June 2018. She also took second position at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in South Africa in September 2018, in addition to other coveted titles throughout the year.